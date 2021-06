Well, looks like Google doesn’t want leaks to spoil the mystery around the Pixel 6. Detailed renders of the Pixel 6 and its Pro sibling are already floating on the internet. And if the history of Pixel phones is any indication, the floodgates of leaks won’t be closing anytime soon. So, why not do the deed on its own? Well, Google may have just teased the launch date of the Pixel 6 series during the I/O 2021 keynote. So, when’s the big day? September 30, likely.