9 Homemade Hostess Gifts For Summer

Just like my beloved Nana Lulu, I love making my own pasta. It’s therapeutic to me, especially handling that squishy dough. So when I have the time to do so, I take it. This was my first time making orecchiette though. In the city of Bari, Italy, grandmas make it in droves and famously sell it in the street. They can make it so expertly and quickly with ease. I aspire to that one day, but it was not to be this time. Mine were not perfect, but I was pretty darn happy with them and they tasted wonderful. The dough could not be more simple. This is an economical pasta with no eggs. The recipe is: