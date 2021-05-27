The labor shortage is a myth | Sheneman
Much like the tale of Sisyphus, a former king forced to roll a boulder up a hill for eternity, the labor shortage is a myth. Right-wing media and Republican governors in the deep red regions are pointing furiously at the inability of employers to find workers at exploitation wages as proof that expanding unemployment benefits during a global pandemic was a socialist plot. It’s more of the same culture war nonsense that now forms the base of GOP ideology and it’s not true. There are plenty of workers tanned, rested and ready to renter the workforce...for a living wage.www.nj.com