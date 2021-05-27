The labor shortage is a myth | Sheneman

When a cyberattack disrupted the Colonial Pipeline fuel supply to areas in the South and East, friends and family in those areas faced the prospect of long lines for a dwindling supply at gas stations. Meanwhile, in rural northern Wisconsin, I was standing in line at my local farm and home store. After a year of shortages, regular-mouth Ball quart canning jars were back in stock. While trivial in comparison, I was pretty happy to bag my limit of jars (three cases per customer). While I waited to pay, the man behind me in line started counting the people waiting for the two open checkout lanes.