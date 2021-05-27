Cancel
Economy

The labor shortage is a myth | Sheneman

By Drew Sheneman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Much like the tale of Sisyphus, a former king forced to roll a boulder up a hill for eternity, the labor shortage is a myth. Right-wing media and Republican governors in the deep red regions are pointing furiously at the inability of employers to find workers at exploitation wages as proof that expanding unemployment benefits during a global pandemic was a socialist plot. It’s more of the same culture war nonsense that now forms the base of GOP ideology and it’s not true. There are plenty of workers tanned, rested and ready to renter the workforce...for a living wage.

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

Related
California Statescotscoop.com

Businesses respond to uncertain labor market

As the state of California nears a planned reopening date of June 15, many local workers and business owners are grappling with how to adapt to a post-pandemic world. Reports of labor shortages both nationally and locally suggest that the lack of available workers will inhibit some businesses, preventing them from getting back to full capacity.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

WCNC talks to labor secretary about the workforce shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The unemployment rate is still 6.1%. If you search "jobs Charlotte" on google, you’ll get some interesting results. Zip recruiter is listing 74,173 open jobs just for this area. Two states, South Carolina and Montana have already ended federal subsidies known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr have asked Governor Roy Cooper to end North Carolina’s participation in the program.
Atlanta, GAarcamax.com

Labor shortages end when wages rise, say some local businesses

ATLANTA — As his six restaurants started ramping up for a post-pandemic world, Brian Will was struggling to find employees, so he went with the classic economics response for hard-to-find things. Will raised wages for jobs like dishwasher and hostess from $8 or $10 an hour to $15. And he...
EconomyNHPR

Is The Workforce Experiencing A Labor Shortage? Or Something Else?

As pandemic restrictions ease and states begin to open, economists expected a healthy jobs report. But hiring in April was deeply disappointing. Only 266,000 new jobs were added compared to the one million expected. Companies have added jobs for four months straight, but businesses still say they can’t find enough...
Labor Issuesrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Editors' Roundtable: Why restaurants are facing a labor shortage

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. KFC plans to do something it hasn’t done in years: Grow U.S. units. The chain, buoyed by its chicken sandwich and digital efforts, expects to finish 2021 with more domestic...
Shelby, NCGaston Gazette

Labor shortage impacting Shelby, Belmont restaurants

Cleveland and Gaston counties are not immune to the worker shortage plaguing the nation. Long lines formed in drive-thru lines at fast food places only tell part of the story. “We are really on the cusp of burnout,” said Chris Canoutas, owner of Pleasant City Wood Fired Grille. “I can’t find anybody to come and relieve some of the guys we have.”
Ellicottville, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Sen. Borrello pitches solution to solve statewide labor shortage

As our economy continues to reopen, many businesses have found themselves struggling to find workers. And one state lawmaker is pushing a measure he thinks will get people back to work. Senator George Borrello joined small business owners Friday at the Ellicottville Brewing Company in calling on Gov. Cuomo to...
Economyschiffgold.com

Trillions in Newly Printed Money Created a Labor Shortage

The unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1% in April despite businesses all over the country struggling to hire workers. But as Peter Schiff pointed out, you don’t need a job to spend printed money handed out by the government. The Federal Reserve is supposedly stimulating the economy as it prints...
EconomyPosted by
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Are Unemployment Benefits Really Causing a Labor Shortage?

When a cyberattack disrupted the Colonial Pipeline fuel supply to areas in the South and East, friends and family in those areas faced the prospect of long lines for a dwindling supply at gas stations. Meanwhile, in rural northern Wisconsin, I was standing in line at my local farm and home store. After a year of shortages, regular-mouth Ball quart canning jars were back in stock. While trivial in comparison, I was pretty happy to bag my limit of jars (three cases per customer). While I waited to pay, the man behind me in line started counting the people waiting for the two open checkout lanes.
San Francisco, CAFOXBusiness

Instacart enlisting robots to cut labor costs

Robots could soon be shopping for your groceries. Instacart, the San Francisco-based grocery delivery and pick-up company, is reportedly exploring new technology to enlist robots for its in-store grocery shopping to replace some of its gig workers in a move to cut costs, according to documents detailing the plan obtained by Bloomberg.
EconomyWRAL

BINYAMIN APPELBAUM: To motivate workers, Republicans experiment with pain

EDITOR'S NOTE: Binyamin Appelbaum is the lead writer on economics and business for The New York Times editorial board. He was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer. Only about 61% of the adults in Montana are employed at the moment. That leaves more than 300,000 who aren’t working. So I was surprised when the state’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, declared in May that Montana is experiencing a “labor shortage.”
EconomyFortune

America has an employment problem—and two distinct paths ahead

The immediate crisis of COVID-19 is over, and it’s time to get back to work. That’s the narrative a number of political and business leaders have decided to run with, at least. California, America's largest state economy, will reopen on June 15. New York lifted most major restrictions on May 31.
Labor Issuesumdearborn.edu

Needed labor reform or driving a hard bargain?

President Joe Biden’s Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would make it easier for workers to unionize, is at a stand still in the Senate after passing in the House. Some are saying that if passed, the act would hurt the economy and take away worker independence. Others...
Industryhotelmanagement.net

Why hotels should stop oversimplifying the labor shortage

The nationwide labor shortage continues as the industry emerges into a post-pandemic world. Recent suggestions state that capitalism has the answer, as states start putting an end to jobless payments. Is this the answer? Or are industries—specifically the hotel industry—oversimplifying the problem?. After the worst year in the history of...
Labor IssuesPosted by
Washington Monthly

A California Bill Would Help Fast Food Workers and Hold Corporations Accountable

In May, McDonald’s workers in 15 cities led strikes to demand a $15 companywide minimum wage. Fast food workers make just $11.80 an hour or $24,540 a year working full-time, on average, making them some of the lowest-paid workers in America. In California, fast food workers are going a step further. Last month workers rallied for the FAST Recovery Act, a California bill that would create a council of labor and business interests to set stronger wages and working conditions across the industry. It would also make fast food brands liable for labor violations at all their independently owned franchises.