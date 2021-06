Social media has become the leading platform for people around the world to sharetheir ideas and connect with like-minded people. That’s why Jowy Cenat considers it thebest space for emerging artists to showcase their talent and find opportunities tomonetize it. The rising popularity of social media also created steep competition, whichis perhaps the biggest challenge for budding artists now. A platform where everyone isfighting for public attention can make it difficult for newbies to make an impact. This is where pianist and musician Jowy Cenat has stepped in to help passion-driven peopleget noticed on social media.