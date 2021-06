Dolly Parton loves the limelight. Her husband, Carl Dean? He's not a fan -- but he's loving and supportive from behind the scenes, the country icon says. Despite very rarely being front and center with Parton in the public eye, Dean remains her number one fan, Parton tells People. "He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it," she shares. "He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he’s at home."