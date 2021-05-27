Relationship Court: My Husband Wants to Sleep in Separate Bedrooms

Dating—in general—is not easy. And while dating in your 50s has its challenges, there are also plenty of upsides. By that point, you most likely have enough experience to know exactly what you want and the days of thinking, “does he or does he not like me?” and hopelessly waiting by the phone are (fingers crossed) long behind you. Also, unlike dating in your 30s or even in your 40s, you probably have kids who don’t need your attention 24/7, so no need to hustle for a sitter. Still, there is plenty to consider when you’re a hot and happening 50-something-year-old on the market.