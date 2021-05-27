Blue Jays: Alek Manoah’s debut not as intimidating as it sounds

While debuting at Yankee Stadium has to be an intimidating thought on some level, Alek Manoah‘s first Blue Jays start won’t be as tough as it could have been. On paper the idea of squaring off against one of baseball’s best lineups is a rude way to introduce the 23-year-old to life in the big leagues, but fortunately Manoah won’t have to face all of the top Yankee hitters. He’ll still get an opportunity to see talent like he’s never faced before with the likes of Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, and Gleyber Torres, but there are a key ingredients missing to Aaron Boone’s offence at the moment.