AMI data helps Sense and LG provide AI-driven solar and usage monitoring for homeowners

By Clarion Energy Content Directors
power-grid.com
 14 days ago

LG Electronics announced this week a collaboration with Sense, provider of home energy monitors for consumers, to deliver to LG residential solar customers detailed, real-time data on their homes’ solar generation and power usage down to the appliance level using the Sense Solar Home Energy Monitor. Consumers have little visibility...

www.power-grid.com
