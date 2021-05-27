AMI data helps Sense and LG provide AI-driven solar and usage monitoring for homeowners

The number of physics articles making use of AI technologies keeps growing rapidly. Here are some new directions we find particularly exciting. The use of machine learning is no news to physicists, who have been early adopters of AI technologies. For example, looking back at the 2011–2012 analysis of the Large Hadron Collider data underlying the discovery of the Higgs boson, machine learning enabled an increase in sensitivity equivalent to collecting 50% more data1. But the number of physics papers using machine learning posted on the arXiv preprint server, or abstracts submitted to the American Physical Society March and April meetings keeps growing. At the March meeting, the fraction of presentations with “machine learning” in the title or abstract increased from 0.3% in 2015 to 3.4% in 2021, and at the April meeting from 0.085% to 3.3%. Is this trend just reflecting the overall explosion in AI applications, or is there something else going on in physics?