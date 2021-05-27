Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden told intelligence agencies to investigate the origin of the corona – Biden instructs intelligence agencies, reporting on the origin of the corona virus in 90 days.

By bcfadmin
bcfocus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. president said China could be pressured for a fully transparent investigation and relevant data. And Washington Washington. U.S. President George W. Biden on Wednesday called on U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the origin of the Kovid-19 (coronavirus) epidemic. He said there was not enough evidence to argue that it was caused by human contact with an infected animal or by accident in a laboratory.

bcfocus.com
