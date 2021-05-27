Cancel
Austin, TX

Grilled Mexican Street Corn (Elote)

onceuponachef.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlathered with a creamy, tangy sauce and dusted with chili powder and cotija cheese, this Mexican street corn takes your corn on the cob up a notch. Mexican street corn, or elote, is a drip-down-your-chin juicy corn on the cob snack sold by street vendors all over Mexico and the American Southwest. (In Spanish, the word for corn is elote and the vendors are often referred to as eloteros.) The corn is typically boiled or chargrilled, slathered with a creamy and tangy sauce, dusted with chili powder and cotija cheese, and served on a wooden stick, similar to a popsicle.

www.onceuponachef.com
Austin, TXPosted by
Rick Martinez

6 Can't-Miss Food Trucks in Austin

Austin is the tip of the spear of Texas' most innovative dining trends, and food trucks are leading the charge. So look, summer is nearly upon us and is the perfect time to get your food truck game on, so we've scoped out some of Austin's popular ones for this list.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Austin, TXAustin 360

Flamingo Cantina, Austin's 30-year home for reggae on Sixth Street, returns Wednesday

Gather round boys and girls and let me tell you a tale of old Sixth Street. Once upon a time, Austin's avenue of debauchery and bad decisions hosted more than just shot bars. You could stagger down the street on any given night and stumble into a motley assortment of watering holes dedicated to live music. Alongside venues booking cowpunk, rock and our city's signature blues, Flamingo Cantina opened in 1991 as Austin's home for reggae music. These days, it's one of the few remaining venues committed to programming original live music on Austin's central tourist strip.
Texas StateAustin Chronicle

Texas Book Festival Goes Hybrid in 2021

The Texas Book Festival survived the pandemic in 2020 with a completely virtual version that was spread across three weeks. In 2021, the festival will be back online, but only in part. Live events will make their return during a week-long celebration scheduled for Oct. 25-31. That's the big news...
Austin, TXdo512.com

Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin

Sometimes your favorite pair of shoes get a little run down, your bike gets a flat, or your phone screen cracks... ...hopefully just not all in the same week. But if one of these dilemmas strikes you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a list of local shops that’ll meet just about any repair need. Here's Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin.
Texas Stateonekindesign.com

This stunning Texas farmhouse perfectly blends modern and rustic design

This rustic farmhouse style home was designed by Geschke Group Architecture in Lakeway, a city in Travis County, Texas. Proudly nestled high above the road, this unmistakable Southern Belle would be at home on any Texas ranch. Comforts abound in this exceptional home that boasts 3,741 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.