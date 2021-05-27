Grilled Mexican Street Corn (Elote)

Gather round boys and girls and let me tell you a tale of old Sixth Street. Once upon a time, Austin's avenue of debauchery and bad decisions hosted more than just shot bars. You could stagger down the street on any given night and stumble into a motley assortment of watering holes dedicated to live music. Alongside venues booking cowpunk, rock and our city's signature blues, Flamingo Cantina opened in 1991 as Austin's home for reggae music. These days, it's one of the few remaining venues committed to programming original live music on Austin's central tourist strip.