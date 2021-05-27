Homeschool: Book I

It’s the end of January 2021. I’m sitting on my bed, staring at the copy of Something to Talk About which has been lying on my floor for days now. It was the book I was carrying around in my bag the day my boss died and now I can’t bear to touch it. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the book. I was halfway through and thoroughly enjoying it. But now I look at it and am reminded of the hours I spent waiting, worrying, and praying during the worst night of my life. The bright cover seems to mock me. “Her boss is dead,” I imagine the woman on the covering whispering. “She’s a nanny to a widower and his kids now,” she tells the other woman. It’s true — and yet I don’t believe it.