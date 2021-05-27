Homeschool: Book I
Tom D’Agustino, former singer of Brooklyn indie rockers Active Bird Community, was looking for something new on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst the disbandment of Active Bird Community, D’Agustino found himself returning to the studio, now recording under the name Homeschool. Though the record could reasonably be billed as a solo outing for D’Agustino, he’s far from alone on Homeschool: Book I. Rather, the EP acts as the venue for a number of collaborations, some old, as in the case of the feature with D’Agustino’s writing partner Samia, and some new, as with Bartees Strange. That collaborative spirit, imbued within all of the tracks, offers up new heights to D’Agustino’s stirring indie rock style.www.undertheradarmag.com