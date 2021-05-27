Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Reveals His Choice For Batman If Ben Affleck Passed

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In August 2013, just a few months after Man of Steel hit theaters and under a year after Christian Bale hung up his cape and cowl in The Dark Knight Rises, it was announced that Ben Affleck would take over as Batman in the second DC Extended Universe movie, a.k.a. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, had things not worked out with Affleck, director Zack Snyder had a replacement in mind for Gotham City’s Dark Knight: The Old Guard actor Matthias Schoenaerts.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
George Clooney
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Matthias Schoenaerts
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Terrence Malick
Person
David O. Russell
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman V Superman#Superhero Movies#Marvel#Man Of Steel#Universe#Justice League#Mtv#Belgian#French#Danish#Red Sparrow#The Old Guard 2#Monsterverse#Director Zack Snyder#Casting Batman#Gotham City#Hollywood#Dc#Bullhead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Army
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Reportedly Wants To Bring Back Will Smith’s Deadshot To Fight Deathstroke

Will Smith’s Deadshot and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke have plenty of superficial similarities given their penchant for wearing masks, armored costumes and killing a whole lot of people with deadly accuracy and precision, so it’s almost ironic that their respective tenures in the DCEU have largely been defined by inactivity. Smith...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
MoviesFrankfort Times

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
Moviesramascreen.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD

Watch this video review of Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead movie and SUBSCRIBE to YouTube.com/ramascreen1 today and support me at Patreon.com/ramascreen. Synopsis | From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
MoviesMovieWeb

Zack Snyder Claims Warner Bros. Tortured Him Throughout Finishing the Snyder Cut

After three years of intense campaigning, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally a reality. So you could say that Zack Snyder and his fans won. But the victory cost a great deal due to the attempts by Warner Bros. to move on from the "SnyderVerse". In a new interview with Uproxx, Snyder revealed that even when Warner gave him the green light to finish the Snyder Cut last year, he still felt tortured by the studio the whole time.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Explains How Green Lantern Fit Into His Justice League Sequels

Fans finally got what they wanted after three and a half years when Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max in March, but they still demanded more after discovering that not only was the filmmaker forced to drop John Stewart’s Green Lantern from the movie at the request of Warner Bros., but actor Wayne T. Carr had even shot scenes in Snyder’s driveway in a motion capture suit.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Firm On His Sequel Idea, Says Warner Bros. Hasn’t Responded

Zack Snyder is firm on his story idea for a Justice League sequel, but he hasn’t heard back from Warner Bros. about it. After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or what is commonly referred to as the Snyder Cut was finally released onto HBO Max. The film for the most part was the director’s full creative vision despite a few elements of it absent from the film due to Warner Bros. overruling some narrative pathways including the presence of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart/Green Lantern.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Actually Happen After Latest Warner Bros. Deal?

The journey for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from an unfinished final cut to its current location (streaming on HBO Max in all of its four-hour glory) was a long, strange trip filled with numerous twists and turns. No sooner had the Snyder Cut been released when fans of Snyder’s DC adaptations began clamoring for more. The hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse caught fire on social media as fans tried to convince WarnerMedia to continue the story that Snyder had started in Justice League and teased in its final scenes. Personally, I viewed that battle as extremely difficult, and felt that Snyder’s chances were slim, at best. I went so far as to say such things on social media.
Violent CrimesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League's Zack Snyder Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Shooting The DC Movie

By the time Zack Snyder tackled Justice League, he was already incredibly experienced making not just comic book movies, like 300 and Watchmen, but also operating within the DC Extended Universe, having helmed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But lessons can still be learned from directing on your fifth comic book movie, and eighth movie overall. For Snyder, he walked away from his Justice League experience fully realizing just how restrictive the studio system can be.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Shows Off Incredible Army of the Dead Cake

This month will see the highly-anticipated release of Army of the Dead, the new zombie film from Zack Snyder. The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews from critics and currently stands at a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gory and glorious triumph." The first 15 minutes of the movie were released online this week, and fans are eager to check out the full film. In the meantime, Snyder has been sharing some fun content on social media. In fact, he took to Twitter today to show off a pretty epic Army of the Dead-themed cake.