Zack Snyder Reveals His Choice For Batman If Ben Affleck Passed
In August 2013, just a few months after Man of Steel hit theaters and under a year after Christian Bale hung up his cape and cowl in The Dark Knight Rises, it was announced that Ben Affleck would take over as Batman in the second DC Extended Universe movie, a.k.a. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, had things not worked out with Affleck, director Zack Snyder had a replacement in mind for Gotham City’s Dark Knight: The Old Guard actor Matthias Schoenaerts.www.cinemablend.com