Lawton, OK

First Alert Forecast (5/27AM)

By Lexie Walker
kswo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Thursday morning! It’s a very warm and muggy start to the day, so don’t even think about grabbing the jacket before heading out the door. Dew points are in the 60s and 70s (simply meaning very muggy/tropical-like), air temperatures are into the low to mid 70s. Today is going to be the definition of an Oklahoma May-day. It’ll once again be hot, windy and the atmosphere will be unstable. Mostly dry conditions are expected during the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will soar into the 80s and 90s all across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Winds out of the south to southwest at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher.

Lawton, OKkswo.com

Strong and severe thunderstorms possible over the next couple of days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Strong and severe storms will continue to move across Texoma throughout the overnight hours into Monday morning. The main threats are hail up to the size of golf balls and larger, wind gusts in excess of 60-80 mph, isolated tornadoes and flooding in localized areas where there is torrential rainfall. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with lows in the mid-low 60s.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Lightning strike responsible for Lawton storm siren sounding Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you were in east Lawton Sunday morning, you may have heard a storm siren going off despite there not being a tornado or severe weather in the area. Comanche County Emergency Manager Michael Merritt said lightning struck close to the storm siren causing it to go off and briefly causing the power to flicker in the area.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Grady, Greer, Hughes by NWS

Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin by NWS

Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Comanche, Jefferson, Johnston, Love by NWS

Carter County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Comanche, Garvin, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Lawton, OKkswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For tonight, party cloudy and cool with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. On Friday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph. Storms will develop along the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and will progress from west-to-east during the evening hours. While storms are expected to weaken as they approach Texoma, a few showers and storms are possible for areas west of I-44.
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma North central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manitou, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Snyder, Mountain Park, Indiahoma, Manitou and southwestern Fort Sill. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Comanche The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma East Central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Marlow, Rush Springs, Bray, Sterling, Alex, Bradley, Agawam, southeastern Fort Sill, Central High, Acme and Cox City. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Kiowa; Tillman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Kiowa...eastern Tillman...Cotton...southwestern Caddo...Comanche...western Clay Wichita and Archer Counties Until 130 AM CDT AT 1254 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Cooperton to 6 miles west of Chattanooga to near Holliday to 6 miles southwest of Archer City, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage
Lawton, OKkswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: A warming trend kicks off tomorrow and sunshine makes a return

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with light winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s. On Thursday, you’ll want a jacket to start the day, however temperatures will rebound into the low 70s late in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the northeast and shift to the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Lawton, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton Is So Diverse, Hearing A Southern Accent Is Odd

I've lived in so many places in my life, I never really had the chance to develop an accent for myself. At least, I don't hear one until I get really tired on those long fishing trips. But I hear accents in all the places I spend my time at. Small towns all over Southwest Oklahoma all sound similar in that drawl, but it's not something I hear very often here in Lawton. That's not to say you don't hear accents in Lawton, believe me, I hear them too. You'd know instantly that one of my buddies is from New York long before he goes full-vegan and tells you about how he's from New York. But I don't hear that Southern Accent much.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
107.3 PopCrush

The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Oklahoma

There are three types of people that move to Lawton. First is the person that moves here from a much smaller town nearby looking to make money and live in a bigger city. When they arrive, they're usually blown away by how expensive it is to live here. Second is the person who arrives here from a larger city, and when they get here, they're amazed how cheap everything is. Thirdly, military... and if you look at military living around the country, it's probably about status quo. I know when I moved here, I was a little taken back by how much more the cost of living is here compared to the much bigger Corpus Christie, Texas. Rent isn't quite double, but nearly. I lived in a three bedroom home down there for what efficiency/studio apartments rent for here.
Comanche County, OKkswo.com

Results are in for several Southwest Oklahoma elections

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Voters in several Southwest Oklahoma areas made their voices heard in a number of elections Tuesday. In Comanche County, voters failed to pass a school bond for Bishop Public Schools. Although it got 57% approval, it did not get the 60% supermajority needed to pass. That...