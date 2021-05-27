Cancel
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Revives The Art Of Coachbuilding

By Jeff Perez
Rolls-Royce used to be the king of coachbuilding, particularly when horse-drawn carriages outnumbered motor cars in the UK. But for such an extensive history of hand-built vehicles, we haven't seen a one-off from the brand since the stunning Sweptail in 2017, which cost a cool $12.8 million. Today the company is announcing a return to form with the aptly named Rolls-Royce Coachbuilding department, whose first project is the beautiful Boat Tail you see here.

