Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Shoppers go back to stores, but retailers face challenges

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Americans are going back to one of their favorite pastimes: store shopping. With more people getting vaccinated and dropping their face masks, retailers from Walmart to Macy’s are seeing an eager return to their stores after more than a year of their customers migrating online during the pandemic.

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Philadelphia, NY
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Food And Wine#Online Shoppers#Online Retailers#Online Stores#Grocery Stores#Ap#Americans#Forrester Research#Npd Group Inc#Target#Tiffany#Twitter#Facebook#Store Shopping#Store Customers#Big Box Stores#Comparable Store Sales#Store Executives#Mall Based Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Apple
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!