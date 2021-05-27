This Man Makes $900 A Day Shining Shoes and Being Hilarious

Ciara enjoyed a night out in N.Y.C with husband Russell Wilson and their kids after she dropped 39 lbs. to reach her pre-baby weight. Ciara is living her best life. The 35-year-old singer showed off her recent 39-lb. weight loss when she was spotted heading to dinner in New York City on Wednesday, June 23 with husband Russell Wilson, 32. The couple’s daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 7, (whom she shares with ex Future) joined them for the night out. Their son Win Harrison, 11 months, was not present for the outing.