Future Coast Guard: Think Special Operators, Not a Less Capable Navy

By Jason Smith
realcleardefense.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unique skills and authorities the U.S. Coast Guard bring to national defense makes it more akin to the special forces than to merely a smaller version of the U.S. Navy. National security thinkers often do not recognize how best to use the Coast Guard and thus miss the opportunity to take full advantage of the Coast Guard’s niche capabilities. Instead of planning for their uniqueness, strategists often just lump the Coast Guard in with the Navy under an everyone plays approach. If the United States is going to be successful in confronting 21st century threats, then it needs to plan how to compete daily across the entire competition continuum and be innovative with the assets at its disposal.

