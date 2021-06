TyTy Washington is a natural scorer but the 6-4 point guard who signed with Kentucky last week can do a little bit of everything. “He can truly play both guard spots . His DNA is to score the ball and he does that in a variety of ways. Behind the arc, he is confident and balances that with a pull up game and floaters and lay-up at the rim. He navigates well in ball screens because he can read his man, the coverage and the help-side and make the right play,” ESPN national scouting director Paul Biancardi said.