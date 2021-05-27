Cancel
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Kiwanis Club Presents Life Saver Award to St. Bernard Fire Dept.

thestbernardvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 4, the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard/Arabi presented the Kiwanis Life Saver Award to Fire Department Captain Martin Nehlig for his life saving actions earlier this year. On January 31 of this year, St. Bernard Parish Fire Department Captain Martin Nehlig and his crew responded to a medical emergency on Jo Ann Court in Violet. Upon arrival, they found a 56-year-old male having difficulty breathing. Captain Nehlig assessed the patient’s vitals and administered oxygen. When EMS arrived, they took over patient care, but requested a firefighter ride with the ambulance. Captain Nehlig immediately volunteered and assisted with patient care during the ride. While enroute to the hospital, the patient stopped breathing and lost his pulse. The ambulance stopped and pulled off the road. Captain Nehlig requested assistance via his fire department radio and began providing CPR. A Fire Department Rescue Squad arrived on scene and the LUCAS CPR device was applied to provide flawless chest compressions to the patient. Captain Nehlig continued providing respirations for the patient as the ambulance once again continued to the hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital the patient was transferred to the care of the Emergency Department staff. Due to the extraordinary efforts of Captain Nehlig and his crew, the patient regained a pulse and began breathing on his own.

Saint Bernard Parish, LA
Louisiana Government
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
