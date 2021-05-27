Inskin Media Makes strategic Hires in APAC Region as It Doubles Down on Growth

Simon Data, the market-leading platform provider that delivers the next generation of personalized customer experiences for customer-obsessed brands, today announced their advancement to the top “Leader” ranking in the G2 Spring 2021 Report for Customer Data Platforms (CDP). A trusted industry source, G2’s quarterly CDP Grid® ranks products based on customer satisfaction and market presence and places companies into four categories on the Grid, with the Leader quadrant as the top position. In addition to climbing into a higher spot in the Leader category for the Overall Grid Report for CDP, Simon Data secured a new position as a High Performer in the Enterprise Grid Report for CDP, earned the #2 rank on the Momentum Grid Report for CDP, and was awarded a total of eight badges spanning enterprise and mid-market CDP.