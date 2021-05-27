Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

£5 banknote presented to Harold Macmillan sells for £22,000

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaDYB_0aDC85aP00
A £5 banknote was originally presented to former prime minister Harold Macmillan in 1957 (PA Media)

A £5 banknote which was originally presented to former prime minister Harold Macmillan in 1957 has sold for £22,000 at auction.

The note, in a blue leather presentation wallet, has the serial number A01 000003.

It achieved the top end of its estimate, which was put at £18,000 to £22,000.

Including buyer’s premium, the total price was £27,280.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264emt_0aDC85aP00
Banknote (PA Media)

The banknote went under the hammer at Dix Noonan Webb’s auction of British, Irish and world banknotes in Mayfair, London.

Thomasina Smith, head of numismatics (associate director) at Dix Noonan Webb, said previously: “This important note is the lowest serial number note available to commerce and arguably the finest post-war Bank of England note in the public domain.

“Serial numbers one and two are held in the Royal Collection, having been presented to the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.”

She added: “This spectacular and timeless design, known by many collectors as either the lion and key fiver or the Britannia fiver, was the first significant change of design for the £5 note since the introduction of the denomination in the late 1700s.”

Another £5 Bank of England note, which was presented to Macmillan in 1963, sold for £13,000, or £16,120 including buyer’s premium.

It also has the serial number A01 000003 and it sold for within its estimate of £12,000 to £16,000.

Both banknotes were sold to internet bidders.

Conservative Macmillan, also known as Supermac, held office between 1957 and 1963, and claimed Britons had “never had it so good”.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Macmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banknotes#Auction#Bank Of England#Mayfair#Design Director#British#Irish#The Royal Collection#Britons#Conservative Macmillan#Edinburgh#London#England Note#Associate Director#Commerce#Numismatics#Serial Numbers#Public Domain#Noonan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
TrafficPosted by
newschain

TfL agrees £1.08bn Government bailout

Transport for London (TfL) has agreed a third Government bailout to keep services running amid the collapse in demand for travel during the pandemic. The Department for Transport said the latest package is worth £1.08 billion and runs until December 11. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who chairs TfL said it...
Traffickfgo.com

London transport operator in third emergency financing deal since COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – London’s transport operator will receive a funding deal worth 1.1 billion pounds ($1.53 billion) from the government, the third emergency support package since the pandemic hit as it scrambles to find more savings amid a drop in income. Ridership is at nearly 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels,...
Businessbbcgossip.com

Bank of England monitors UK housing boom as it weighs inflation risk

Bank’s Sir Dave Ramsden says it will ‘guard against’ risk of sustained price pressure from rapid Covid recovery. The Bank of England is carefully monitoring Britain’s booming housing market as it weighs up the possibility that a rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a sustained period of inflation, one of its deputy governors has said.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD to take a peek at the 1.4345-1.4377 zone – DBS Bank

GBP is ratcheting higher, driven by favourable macro settings and the latest hawkish tone from BoE policymaker Gertijan Vlieghe. As cable flirts with the late-February highs of 1.4237, economists at DBS Bank expect GBP/USD to extend its advance towards the 1.4345-1.4377 region. A suite of positive factors has underpinned GBP.
U.K.zapgossip.com

Prince William criticised for meeting former prime minister and Scottish anti-independence campaigner Gordon Brown

Prince William has been accused of “poor judgement” for meeting former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has urged the Duke of Cambridge and the rest of the royal family to follow Queen Elizabeth’s “very wise” example of keeping out politics, and the Scottish independence debate in particular. It follows the the 38-year-old heir meeting the former Labour prime minister, who is an anti-independence campaigner, on his tour of Scotland last week.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Brexit delivered £113bn blow to exports of UK services, research shows

Brexit delivered a staggering £113bn blow to exports of UK services even before the sector was left out of the final trade agreement, new research says.Industries from IT and finance to business and professional services suffered huge pain from the point of the vote to leave the EU in 2016, experts at Aston University in Birmingham found.The £113bn cumulative loss was calculated by projecting how the sector would have grown from 2016 to 2019 if the referendum had not taken place – and it had continued on its previous path.“What we find raises serious concerns about the damage to the...
BusinessTelegraph

Bank of England's hawk battles the doves over inflation threat

The first thing many of us did when lockdown lifted was to stumble, blinking, out of our homes and go for a haircut. Advanced reservations meant many hairdressers and barbers were booked out for weeks, with shaggy-haired Brits eager to get a trim. Once customers made it through the door,...
Real Estateukinvestormagazine.co.uk

UK house prices up by 10.9% and there could be more to come

Shifting housing preferences are ‘continuing to drive activity’. UK house prices rose by an annual 10.9%, the biggest jump in nearly seven years. The rate could increase more rapidly as people seek new homes in the aftermath of the pandemic, according to Nationwide. Nearly 70% of homeowners weighing up a...
TrafficTelegraph

Will Sadiq Khan face down the radical Left and save London's transport from disaster? Don't count on it

Transport for London is on its knees. The capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has had to resort to begging the Government for temporary handouts, and today it has received its third in less than two years. UK taxpayers will be providing an extra £1 billion deal to keep it afloat, taking the overall bailout figure since March 2020 to £4 billion. In return, Khan, who is also chairman of TfL, will have to deliver an estimated £900 million of cuts and accelerate the network’s much-needed modernisation programme.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

O’Brien planning dual Coronation Cup challenge

Aidan O’Brien is set to rely on Japan and Mogul in Friday’s Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom, with dual Classic-winning filly Love likely to wait for Royal Ascot. Japan is rated the biggest threat to Al Aasy by bookmakers, having got his career back on track with a comeback victory in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last month.