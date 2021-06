The presence of Podemos in the Government of Spain is having appreciable consequences in matters of collaboration of international intelligence services. Appreciable and sensitive. Internal sources familiar with the daily work of the CNI have confirmed to OKDIARIO that the restriction of information made available to Spain by some of the main espionage services of the great powers is already evident. Among them, up to now the greatest collaborators in the fight against terrorism: the United States intelligence service, that of UK and that of Israel.