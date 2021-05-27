Why Brands Should Ramp Up Their OTT Marketing Strategies
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, video streaming skyrocketed as populations around the globe sheltered at home. The mass consumption of internet-delivered over-the-top (OTT) media wasn’t just a fad, though. As of year-end 2020, video streaming accounted for nearly one-fourth of total streaming among streaming-capable homes. Today, more than three-fourths of U.S. homes have at least one enabled connected TV (CTV) device for streaming OTT content.martechseries.com