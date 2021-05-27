Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why Brands Should Ramp Up Their OTT Marketing Strategies

By Tina Wilson
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the COVID-19 pandemic struck, video streaming skyrocketed as populations around the globe sheltered at home. The mass consumption of internet-delivered over-the-top (OTT) media wasn’t just a fad, though. As of year-end 2020, video streaming accounted for nearly one-fourth of total streaming among streaming-capable homes. Today, more than three-fourths of U.S. homes have at least one enabled connected TV (CTV) device for streaming OTT content.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Mix#Brand Marketers#Content Marketers#Major Marketers#Digital Technology#Ctv#Vericast Survey#Hulu#Martech#Millercoors#Ott Marketing#Ott Strategies Today#Ott Opportunities#Ott Investments#Consumer Ott Usage#Streaming Ott Content#Ott Ads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Netflix
Related
Career Development & AdviceMarketingProfs

If Marketing Is as Critical as Sales Is to the B2B Pipeline, Why Don't We Formalize Training for Marketing Teams?

In the not-too-distant past, B2B marketers were responsible for branding and communications. They created ads, brochures, and publications, and they set up booths at events. The skills required didn't change too often. But it was incredibly difficult to track ROI, and marketing was seen as a function that "had to be done." Whenever an organization's finances got tight, Marketing was first in line for layoffs.
Technologymartechseries.com

How The Customer Experience Will Drive MarTech In 2021

When we think about marketing today, automation is one of the primary technologies businesses leverage to drive sales and brand loyalty. With automation, marketers can create configurable, multi-channel campaigns that use deep audience insights to engage consumers. It allows us, as marketers, to shift from managing repetitive, manual tasks to accomplishing more strategic, creative ones — perhaps it’s no surprise then that 75% of marketers use at least one automation tool today.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Emplifi Enters Customer Experience Market, Unifying Marketing, Commerce and Customer Care to Smartly Address CX Through AI

Today the combined company of Astute Solutions and Socialbakers announced its new brand name, Emplifi. The launch of Emplifi, an Audax backed Customer Experience (CX) platform, brings together over 20 years of experience, global operations, and a customer base of 7,000 top global brands, to give organizations the tools they need to connect social media marketing, customer care, and social commerce to address critical customer experience gaps.
Internetmartechseries.com

Video Marketing Can Turn Cold Leads Into Hot Prospects, Increase ROI And Sales

In the crowded B2B arena, smaller companies’ marketing messages no longer have to struggle to be heard. TheVideoBot CMO, Maury Rogow, sees personalized video as a powerful, cost-effective way to connect with exactly the right audiences. It is estimated that in 2021, the average person watches more than 100 minutes...
Businessmartechseries.com

Arc XP to Power Digital Publishing for Forthcoming Business News Brand Bloomberg Línea

Bloomberg Línea, a forthcoming multi-platform business news brand from Bloomberg Media and Falic Media that will serve Latin America and the Caribbean, has selected Arc XP to power its site and publishing workflow when it launches later this year. With Arc, Bloomberg Línea will go live with the most modern and sophisticated digital experience platform, including tools for robust content creation, seamless and efficient workflow, multisite capabilities, multichannel distribution, and a flexible, extensible site infrastructure to ensure an exceptional user experience across platforms.
Retailmartechseries.com

TC Transcontinental Acquires BGI Retail Inc. And Further Expands Its Offering Of In-Store Marketing Solutions

TC Transcontinental announced the acquisition of BGI Retail Inc., a full service in-store design and solution partner for retailers and global brands. This transaction, which follows the acquisition of Holland & Crosby Limited in October 2019 and Artisan Complete Limited in January 2020, is aligned with TC Transcontinental’s objective to continue growing in the in-store marketing (ISM) vertical, a market with significant opportunities where TC Transcontinental Printing’s ISM Group is already a leading player in Canada.
Economytoprankblog.com

Top 5 Benefits of Influencer Marketing for B2B Brands

Despite that 96% of marketers engaging influencers for marketing deem their programs successful, there are still a very large number of B2B companies evaluating where influencer engagement fits in their marketing mix. After spending the last 8 plus years working on developing influencer marketing strategies, creating pilot projects, implementing campaigns...
Internetfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tackling the eCommerce Digital Supply Chain with Digital Asset Management

Do you ever think about where the images on your product packaging comes from? How do they get there? How do the right images, text, and designs end up on the various different labels? How do you make sure that the same images are used in the appropriate marketing, commercials, or even on the in-store signage?
EconomyFast Casual

Pivoting Brand Strategy Through Times of Change with Panera

Consumer behavior patterns have changed drastically over the pandemic forcing brands to not only adopt new marketing strategies, but in many cases, pull a 180 on their business models. Whether it's creative tactics, curbside offerings, or new subscription plans, it comes down to customer centricity. In this webinar, learn how...
Economycofmag.com

Marketing Strategies for Your Burgeoning Business

It’s not simple to expand a company. First and foremost, you must have a solid concept. Then you’ll need to find a lucrative niche, establish your target market, and have something valuable to offer them. Getting brand recognition for your services, information, or products has become exceedingly challenging. Making a profit is extremely difficult without the correct marketing techniques to fuel your development.
Economygoodmenproject.com

3 Brand Omnipresence Strategies That Build a Scalable Business

We’re living through an exciting time. Entrepreneurs have the opportunity to reach more potential customers and grow their business through the Internet and social media’s power and reach. People consume content, buy products and services, and learn about businesses through their phones. The barrier to becoming an entrepreneur and growing a company has been removed if you create offers that appeal to a customer segment you’re targeting.
SoftwareThe Drum

Why app marketers should be retargeting despite Apple’s changes to the IDFA

While retargeting users across the mobile ecosystem will change with Apple’s IDFA restrictions, it won’t go away completely. According to Kochava, opt-in rates average around 48.8% for iOS 14.0+ users who are actually prompted with an opt-in message. This is much higher than initial projections which ranged from 4% opt-in in the U.S. to 10% opt-in globally.
Economysnntv.com

NINE MARKETING STRATEGIES FOR CHIROPRACTORS IN 2021

Originally Posted On: Nine Marketing Strategies for Chiropractors in 2021 | Rounded Digital (wearerounded.com) Are you a chiropractor looking for ways to attract more clients? If so, you’ve landed in the right place. Below, we’ve outlined nine marketing strategies that will boost your exposure, increase conversions, and grow your business.
Marketstvtechnology.com

While Bullish on OTT, Execs Shift Strategies

NEW YORK—Media executives are not only bullish on the streaming business, nearly half say they are budgeting for growth to exceed 50% this quarter, according to a new survey from Applicaster. Overall, 84% are planning for streaming growth to continue in 2021 and a surprising three-quarters of the respondents say...
Economyideaspies.com

How to Develop a Brand Strategy?

Branding is more than a name and logo. It is a combination of characteristics and properties which affect almost all of our senses. How to name a brand, the concept behind the logo, even every color has its own story. Branding elements sum up to make a good brand story. All these elements combine to create a perception of the brand.Engaging with customers through a consistent brand voice is an essential milestone towards giving them a chance to become more acquainted with you as an organization.
Technologymartechseries.com

Drop and Branch Partner to Revolutionize Card-Linked Offer Attribution and Validation

Drop Technologies Inc. (Drop), the leading personalized rewards platform, announced today its new strategic partnership with Branch, the leading cross-platform solution for linking and measurement, to offer global brands the ability to measure attribution and performance for card-linked offers (CLOs), an ever-evolving and exponentially growing marketing channel. Marketing Technology News:...