How NATO Would Wage a Fourth Battle of the Atlantic Against Russia

No sooner did Russia checkmate us on Ukraine than we lunged at the next casus belli in the pipeline — literally a pipeline in this case. “Gas stations are now running out of fuel after this Russian-linked cyberattack that shut down America’s biggest pipeline,” Sean Hannity blustered on his Fox News show. “Joe, what are you going to do about Vladimir Putin?” the once-tolerable host egged on, as Democrats used to do to President Trump.