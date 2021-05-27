Cancel
Dragon Quest Treasures Trailer: Exploration-Oriented Fork Revealed

By bcfadmin
bcfocus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Quest is a world famous video game license founded in Japan in 1986. The fame of the series is based on games of important quality, but also on the intervention of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball) in terms of the design of the characters and the decorations. This time, the heroes Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Fighters of Fate will be seen in more childlike versions in the RPG Dragon Quest Treasures. Producer Taichi Inuzuka states that the component will deal with “Erik and Mia’s childhood” and “The Treasure Hunt” and that this work will have nothing to do with a traditional RPG, even if it remains classified as such. The game will be released worldwide, but no platform or release date has been announced yet, and no platforms or release date have been announced for Dragon Quest Treasures. From Tanabata, writing from jeuxvideo.com MP.

Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Forgotten City has revealed a July release window and new quest trailer

Giant Skyrim mod turned standalone game The Forgotten City has shown off another questing trailer to walk you through its ancient history mystery. The game still looks quite nice, and the new walkthrough is narrated by voice actor Steven Kelly, who'll tell you all about sneaking into a shrine to Diana to nick her bow. That's just one of the capers you'll get up to when The Forgotten City launches this July, the developers have announced.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Dragon Quest XII: Yazi Hori Suspense – Teller maintains the report

“Yes, this Thursday, Dragon Quest celebrates its 35th anniversary. As you already know, we will be airing a special 35th anniversary celebration on that day. During the show, we will announce a lot of things to say thank you. Frankly, we’ll talk about this game too … Everyone, have fun!“As pointed out last week, Square Enix and Dragon Quest teams, with two main areas, plan to increase announcements surrounding several games of ownership, one reserved for existing titles (MMO Dragon Quest X, mobile games, Spin-offs Around Day No Daybecan series), Another in the form of a talk show to present future plans.
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

Nintendo Switch Digital: Dragon Quest II $4.20, Dragon Quest

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. I'm Japanese and I grew up on these game. DQ3 was revolutionary where - to the best of my knowledge - for the first time you can create your own character(s) and form your party with whatever combination of class you wanted, compared to DQ1 and 2 where you either had no other party members, or you played through a linear story-line with set characters. The scope (in map size, depth of story, and gameplay) was so much bigger than the previous iterations too. This game was the entry into RPGs for many of my generation and was so popular that supposedly Enix stopped launching games on weekdays to prevent kids from skipping school on launch day.
Video Gamestechgamingreport.com

Dragon Quest XII Announced, With Subtitles But No Platforms

“Why do men live?“A very philosophical question that no one is really in a position to answer, but which will obviously have to be elucidated in the twelfth canonical installment of the founding father of the Japanese role-playing game. Unfortunately, that’s all we’ll know about Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, or Dragon Quest XII Erabareshi Unmei no Honoo, which we have listed here on PS4 for information only, as no platform has been communicated at this time.
Video Gamesrpgfan.com

Dragon Quest Treasures Tells the Childhood Tale of Dragon Quest XI’s Erik and Mia

With the sweet, sweet announcements of Dragon Quest XII: Flames of Fate and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake now behind us, it’s almost too easy to get lost theorizing what the former’s “mature tone” means, or ogling the stunning beauty of the latter’s Octopath Traveler aesthetic. But to do so would be to neglect another important announcement: Dragon Quest Treasures, starring Dragon Quest XI‘s Erik and Mia in their kid-aged days.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Announced for Consoles - News

Publisher Square Enix and developers AMATA K.K. & Team Asano have announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake for consoles. While exact platforms and a release date were not revealed, it will release simultaneously worldwide. View the announcement trailer below:. "Up to now, I’ve worked on various games such as Octopath...
Video GamesPolygon

Square Enix reveals Dragon Quest 12, Dragon Quest 3 ‘HD-2D’ remake

Square Enix announced the new mainline game in the Dragon Quest series during a livestream presentation on Thursday: Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate. Little is known about the follow-up to 2017’s Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age, however; Square Enix did not announce a release date or platforms for the new Dragon Quest.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Dragon Quest XII Is Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Story Is Already Complete

As part of the celebratory livestream for the 35th anniversary of the franchise, Square Enix officially unveiled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. The game will be powered by the brand new Unreal Engine 5, according to this official tweet, and some other information appeared on a recruitment post penned by series creator Yuji Horii and game director Takeshi Uchikawa.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate' Revealed

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate is the next installment in the RPG franchise. While Square Enix unveiled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate, it was scant on details. No platforms or many details were announced, but series creator Yuji Horii did reveal that DQ XII will have a more mature and somber tone, feature an overhauled command battle system, and be more open-ended with the player's decisions having an impact on the entire game as a whole.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Book of Travels previews its explorer-oriented spell reagent system

If you thought Book of Travels would retreat with its tail between its legs after admitting last week that it would be delaying its early access launch for the second time, you were very much mistaken. Might and Delight has a new dev blog up homing in on regents – yes, regs, reags, reggies, whatever you wanna call ’em. They’re the resources you’ll need to actually cast spells in the game, and they won’t always be easy to find; you’ll have to go exploring in creative places in both the wilds and the villages to suss them out, especially the rarest versions.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Dragon Quest X Gets 'Version 6' in Fall, Offline Version

Square Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that the Dragon Quest X game will have a new "version 6" update this fall. In addition, the Dragon Quest X development team announced a new Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku game. It will be an offline version of the Dragon Quest X game with a new SD (super-deformed) art style, and it is slated for release in 2022. The stream did not reveal a platform for the game.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure of Dai gets new screenshots

During today's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream event, Square Enix revealed a quick update on action RPG Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure of Dai. Four new screenshots of the game were shared, along with a short message from the producer Ryutaro Ichimura. No new details can be shared on the title, but Ichimura states the team is working hard to make a high-quality game and to look forward to more information.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Puzzle Game ‘Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi’ Announced for iOS and Android at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special Event

A few hours ago, Square Enix hosted the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special stream to celebrate all things Dragon Quest. There were six game announcements and one of them is a puzzler for iOS and Android in the form of Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi. Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi features classic Dragon Quest characters and monsters depicted as erasers. The first trailer for the game doesn’t really show much of the game itself but as usual, the art is very charming. Hopefully they release actual erasers with these designs in Japan as well leading up to the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi release. Watch the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi reveal trailer below:
Video GamesNintendo Life

Poll: Box Art Brawl: Duel #85 - Dragon Quest

Welcome back to Box Art Brawl, our regular (normally, although we've had a few weeks off) retro box art-based poll to find the best regional variants from two or more territories. Last time we grabbed our cameras for a closeup of Pokémon Snap on Nintendo 64. Europe's bluer cover emerged...