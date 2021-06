I have spent the past few days in a room on Clubhouse called Meet Palestinians and Israelis, which began on May 17 at 5:08 p.m. on the west coast and continues uninterrupted. Under the banner “Balance,” more than 450,000 individuals from all walks of life have logged into the room, an online space created for those directly affected by the ongoing conflict and violence, to discuss their personal experiences and views. The room, moderated by “third-party neutral” Israelis and Palestinians, was launched in an effort to create a multi-track path toward dialogue, education and, ultimately, peace.