BSA Troop 11 participates in Run da Parish event

During April 9th – 11th, five scouts from BSA Girl Troop 529 of Miami Lakes competed during the 2021 Phoenix District Camporee held at Camp Elmore in Davie. Among 14 girls’ and boys’ scout patrols, Troop 529 finished 2nd place overall, and won awards for First Aid; Knots; Knife Throwing; Fire String Burning; Patrol Flag, Campsite and Gateway, the troop said. They tied with Boy Troop 529 for the Spirit Stick. BSA Girl Troop 529 is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Miami Lakes. They have participated in the Miami Lakes Veterans Day Parade, gone hiking and worked on merit badges for music and environmental science. Girls ages 10 – 18 are welcome to join. For more information call 305-609-2442 or 954-551-7252. The troop is shown above at the Camporee. They are, left to right: Scout Master Alexandro Caraballo; Nicolette Caraballo; Seleste Arauz; Julianna Correa; Selyna Amankwah; Jada-Skye Sainvil and Assistant Scout Masters Yanick Jeanty and Evonne Palomino. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Correa.