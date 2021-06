ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for people responsible for dumping barbed wire in parish waters on purpose. Sheriff James Pohlmann said during the past two weeks, the sheriff’s office has received several reports from commercial fishermen who have had barbed wire become entangled in their nets and, in some instances, their boat motor propellers while trawling between Pointe Fortuna and the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet Canal.