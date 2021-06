Los Isleños Heritage and Cultural Society cordially invites the public to enjoy seafood dinners the second Friday of several months during the spring and summer of 2021. The fundraiser dinners will be in the Frank M. Fernandez Jr. Isleño Center, 1357a Bayou Road, St. Bernard. The first dinner is scheduled for Friday, May 14 and will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Other dinners are scheduled for June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10, October – TBD.