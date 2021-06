The self-help gurus of today love to talk about stepping outside of your ‘comfort zone’, but for all of us who ride motorcycles, we know that you’re never 100% in control. Stepping out can be just a twist of the throttle away or more than likely the result of poor driving by our fellow road users. So as much as Spencer Parr has been in the groove with his bike building career, his life journey, and experience on two wheels has taught him to take every opportunity with both hands. Now, the king of single-cylinder dual-sports has joined the boxer rebellion, as Parr Motorcycles turns out this beautiful BMW R nineT urban scrambler.