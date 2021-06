June 1, 2021 - St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman says he will not run for the open U.S. House seat in Pinellas County. "I am truly appreciative of the encouragement I’ve received to run, and given the appeal of such an opportunity, I strongly considered it," Kriseman said in a public message regarding running as a candidate to fill Charlie Crist's seat. Crist's seat became available as he plans to run for state governor in 2022. "I do not yet know what the future holds, except that I was reelected to serve a four year term, and I have seven full months left as mayor to get us closer to our vision of being a 'city of opportunity where the sun shines on all,'" Kriseman said. "We’ve come a long way, St. Pete. Let’s go even further and finish strong."