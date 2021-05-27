Cancel
Fargo, ND

5 things to know today: Inmate vaccinations, Asbestos screenings, Stepping down, Voted out, Saying goodbye

By InForum
INFORUM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInmates at two of North Dakota's biggest jails have no opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccinations after local law enforcement leaders opted not to make the jab available. Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben and Williams County Sheriff Verlan Kvande said the jails they oversee aren't offering vaccinations to those behind bars despite proposals from local public health agencies to provide shots. Meanwhile, jails in Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Dickinson have been offering and promoting the shot for months.

www.inforum.com
Related
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Bismarck, NDGrand Forks Herald

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
Fargo, NDNY Daily News

One dead after incident at federal courthouse in North Dakota

A person died Monday after an incident inside a courtroom at the federal courthouse in Fargo, N.D., according to the U.S. Marshals. A witness told Valley News Live that it appeared that a man pulled a pen or shank out after a verdict was read and slit his throat around 2 p.m.
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday. “Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Minnesota Statevalleynewslive.com

589 new COVID-19 Cases, no new deaths reported in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 589 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. No new deaths have been reported and the death toll in the state is 7,296. You can see a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also view the latest vaccine data by clicking here.
PoliticsKNOX News Radio

Wanted: New ND Game and Fish director

North Dakota Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand has announced his retirement. Steinwand – who was appointed to the post in 2006 – will step down at the end of July. He began his career with the agency in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit and was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Steinwand to retire North Dakota Game and Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After more than 15 years as director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Terry Steinwand announced his retirement. Steinwand started his career with NDGF in 1982 as a fisheries biologist. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989. He was appointed director in 2006 by then Governor John Hoeven.
Fargo, NDRegister Citizen

Many Fargo residents happy to go mask-free under CDC advice

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Downtown Fargo was surprisingly busy over the weekend, due in part to an outdoor fundraiser and an indoor spring fling. Masks were in relative short supply in North Dakota's largest city. Andrew Kodet, 20, a North Dakota State University student, and his girlfriend, Kenzie Nylin, 21,...
Politicsagupdate.com

North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

Active cases continue to fall in North Dakota, zero new deaths reported

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Saturday, May 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 85. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 768. TOTAL...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 16-22 as Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota. Mike Anderson explains in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. North Dakota has seen in increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in...
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Emergency crews respond to incident at Federal Courthouse in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department and F-M Ambulance responded to the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fargo, after an incident there Monday afternoon. Valley News Live is on scene at 655 1st Avenue North. A witness tells us a man apparently injured himself with an object that could have been a pen or plastic shank. The witness says U.S. Marshals had to wrestle the person to the floor.
PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: An un-American new law in North Dakota

A new North Dakota law is sneaking into public schools’ divine command that is, to be blunt, un-American. Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a law that has the goal of imposing on every public school classroom a set of biblical law that begins, “I am the Lord your God … You shall have no other gods before me.”
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Incident at Downtown Fargo Courthouse Draws Emergency Personnel

(Fargo, ND) -- A reported struggle and injury reported in Downtown Fargo Monday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department and F-M Ambulance responded to the Federal Courthouse off 1st Avenue North after reports surfaced of a person with a sharp object possibly injuring themselves. Law enforcement did reportedly arrive on scene and bring the person into custody.