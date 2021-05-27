5 things to know today: Inmate vaccinations, Asbestos screenings, Stepping down, Voted out, Saying goodbye
Inmates at two of North Dakota's biggest jails have no opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccinations after local law enforcement leaders opted not to make the jab available. Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben and Williams County Sheriff Verlan Kvande said the jails they oversee aren't offering vaccinations to those behind bars despite proposals from local public health agencies to provide shots. Meanwhile, jails in Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Dickinson have been offering and promoting the shot for months.www.inforum.com