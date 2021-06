The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial. They discussed the importance of cooperating to advance shared priorities and objectives in the Arctic, including mitigating the impacts of climate change. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Linde also discussed the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, mutual concerns over Russia’s actions in and around Ukraine, the need to find a long-term political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and Sweden’s strong commitment to defending OSCE principles, among other issues.