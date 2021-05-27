Cancel
Michigan State

Weapons charges being pursued against Cadillac man after pistol discharges during argument

By Devon Kessler
UpNorthLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wexford County man faces weapons charges after a handgun was fired during an argument. Michigan State Police were called to an address on East M-55 around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired call. According to investigators, a 63-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 36-year-old man...

Cadillac, MICadillac News

Public Record — 28th Circuit Court

CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on May 10:. • Jacob Michael Wade, 28, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to one count of use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 1, 2019, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with conditions of no illegal drugs, no alcohol and random drug testing.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac teen has arson-related sentencing adjourned, rescheduled

CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac teen who pleaded no contest in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court to charges related to the fire at the now-demolished McKinley Elementary School had his sentencing adjourned. The May 10 sentencing of Levi Sopath Oung was adjourned and rescheduled for June 4. Wexford County Prosecutor...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Manton teen charged with CSC, other offenses

CADILLAC — A 16-year-old Manton teen faced a potential prison sentence after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court recently on a criminal sexual conduct offense. Steven Michael Nieuwenhuis entered a not guilty plea to one count of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, for his connection with an incident...
Michigan StateCadillac News

Two extracted from vehicle after Tuesday morning crash in Wexford County

CADILLAC — Two people had to be extracted from their vehicle Tuesday morning after a collision south of Cadillac. According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Tuesday at approximately 8:55 a.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Mitchell Street and Mackinaw Trail Highway in Clam Lake Township.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac man faces life sentence for meth offense

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac man faced a potential life sentence for his connection with a drug-related offense during his arraignment Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court. Harley James Fitzgerald was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac area COVID cases, deaths slower but steady

CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties all saw an increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Wexford County was the only county in the Cadillac News’ coverage area with any pandemic-related deaths. Wexford County. District Health Department No. 10 data showed Wexford County increased its confirmed cases to 2,499...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Today in history: More than half of Wexford residents smoke

The prevalent forest fires in Northwestern Michigan this week, largely due to carelessness during the extremely dry spell, have given the state forces considerable trouble in Wexford County the last few days but now are fairly well under control. Edward Thalman, the state deputy fire warden who has been directing the battle against the Wexford and Manistee fires, today issued a statement of warning calling the attention of all settlers, tourists and fishermen to exercise the utmost caution in setting fires during this dry time. Parties camping along the public highways are asked to aid the department in saving property by extinguishing with care all camp fires. Among the fires which Deputy Thalman has been called on to fight are the following in Wexford: Tuesday, by aid of a large number of volunteers, a bad fire was extinguished in Henderson, where the District No. 2 School was saved. Several hundred cords of wood and bolts were saved on the farm of Deputy Sheriff Smith in Boon Township. A fire in Haring Township which started at Bond's mill, spread south to Missaukee Junction and west to the town line, where it was go under control. This blaze swept 1,200 acres.
Michigan StateCadillac News

Trooper saves Mesick man from overdose

MESICK — A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post came to the aid of a Mesick man in an overdose situation Wednesday and saved his life with a shot of Narcan. At 12:30 p.m. on May 5, trooper William Coon was dispatched to a residence on Guthrie Road in Wexford County's Hanover Township to a report of an unresponsive 34-year-old man, according to a press release from the MSP. The caller stated her boyfriend had borrowed her car to go to the store and was gone longer than expected, police said.
Tustin, MICadillac News

Tustin man charged for meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 54-year-old Tustin man faced a potential life sentence on a drug-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court. Scott Allen McDaniel Sr. was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge, which, in this case, enhances the maximum sentence to life in prison because the primary offense is punishable by five or more years in prison.
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Harrison man charged with assault, domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Harrison man faced assault and domestic violence offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court. Lance Vanbuskirk stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf for charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on April 5 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the assault-related offense, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.