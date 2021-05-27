A Quiet Place: Part II Review – Even more reason to not make a sound
I thoroughly enjoyed the first A Quiet Place, thanks to a unique concept, incredible sound design, and a great performance from its small cast that created an almost unbearable atmospheric tension. Even though the story didn’t try to answer too many questions regarding the origin of the film’s monsters and the fate of humanity, it did have a core done-in-one story arc focused on the Abbots, a small family trying to exist in a world overrun by blind creatures who hunt via the slightest sound.www.criticalhit.net