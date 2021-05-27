Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Quiet Place: Part II Review – Even more reason to not make a sound

By Craig Risi
criticalhit.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI thoroughly enjoyed the first A Quiet Place, thanks to a unique concept, incredible sound design, and a great performance from its small cast that created an almost unbearable atmospheric tension. Even though the story didn’t try to answer too many questions regarding the origin of the film’s monsters and the fate of humanity, it did have a core done-in-one story arc focused on the Abbots, a small family trying to exist in a world overrun by blind creatures who hunt via the slightest sound.

www.criticalhit.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Beltrami
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Make A Sound#The Quiet#Part Ii#Character Design#Visual Design#Abbots#Universal#Incredible Sound Design#Excellent Sound Design#Visual Filmmaking#Dread#Strong Visual Details#Mystery#Monsters#Things#Blind Creatures#Comfort#Scenes#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

A Quiet Place Part II Final Trailer Arrives Ahead of Its Debut in Theaters This May

We have a new trailer for A Quiet Place 2. This is the final trailer for the long-awaited sequel, which has been repositioned on the release calendar by Paramount Pictures several times. It was originally set to arrive in theaters last year but became one of the first major casualties of the pandemic as theaters closed around the country. But now, the Abbott family is back and they are still contending with the deadly aliens from the first movie, in addition to new threats far from the relative safety of their home.
Moviesmensjournal.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Will Be Even Scarier Than the Original, John Krasinski Says

After a long delay due to COVID-19, A Quiet Place Part II—the sequel to the 2018 original starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt—is finally about to make its debut in theaters. Judging from the latest trailer and Q&A video released today, it’s going to be a high-intensity nail-biter. That crazy bus stunt we glimpsed last year was just the beginning.
MoviesMovieWeb

Monsters Attack in A Quiet Place 2 Sneak Peek That Has John Krasinski on the Run

John Krasinski is running for his life in a new look at A Quiet Place Part II, which has arrived to remind audiences that yes, the sequel is still coming. A second behind-the-scenes video has also arrived which has the cast practically begging you to see the movie in a theater, giving all the reasons why you should. The studio had initially planned to release the sequel in theaters globally starting in March 2020, but after several delays amid the ongoing global situation,A Quiet Place Part II will now hit theaters on May 28, 2021.
MoviesBloomberg

‘A Quiet Place’ Stars Think Paramount Owes Them Money

Paramount Pictures is in a pay dispute with a Hollywood power couple over the studio’s streaming plans for the new horror picture “A Quiet Place Part II,” according to a person familiar with the matter, creating a behind-the-scenes drama that could affect the income of other big stars. The couple,...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The International Trailer, With New Footage Of The Alien Invasion, For A QUIET PLACE PART II – In Cinemas May 28

In 2018, John Krasinski’s A QUIET PLACE turned silence into the building blocks of fright and forged from the horror-thriller genre a modern fable of family love, communication and survival. With its mix of relentless tension and layered storytelling about a tightknit clan fending off an immensely destructive, sound-attuned alien force, the film became a startling hit and cultural phenomenon. Now comes the story’s unnerving second chapter, which picks up right where the Abbott family left off. But A QUIET PLACE PART II also heads to new places as events hurtle past the fragile sanctuary of the “sand path” the Abbotts created in order to prevail in a reality where even a single footstep could be deadly—and into a world of infinite peril beyond.
Moviesleedaily.com

Quiet Place Part II’ Trailer Arrives, Release Date, Cast Ans Plot

In what could but some sort of unexpected report, Paramount has disclosed the 2nd melodramatic trailer for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place part II only over 16 months after the first teaser trailer. A Quiet Place Part II is an American terror movie and the series to the 2018 movie...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, 2021. Directed by John Krasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. After the events of the first film, the Abbott family join forces with another survivor as they attempt to evade the sound-focused monsters rampaging across the planet. A...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Exorcist Director Says A Quiet Place Part II Is A Horror Classic

After fourteen months in the doldrums where big opening weekend numbers have been viewed as an aberration, the theatrical industry is poised for its most resurgent frame in a long time, with John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II leading the charge. The second installment in the series...
MoviesVanity Fair

John Krasinski Breaks Down the Opening Scene from 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Director and actor John Krasinski takes us through the opening scene of 'A Quiet Place Part II.' From writer/director @JohnKrasinski, experience #AQuietPlace Part II in theaters Friday. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. Transcript. Are you asking did I put a child. that's under six years old. in...