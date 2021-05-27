Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

As HBO Max Turns 1, the Streamer Mines Its Early Data For Year 2 Growth

By Kelsey Sutton
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max, which debuted one year ago today, focuses on the human curatorial touch in its interface, with custom collections and human-generated recommendations aimed at serving up a less-daunting selection of programs to peruse. But behind the scenes, the company is tracking hundreds of consumer signals to fine-tune just about everything the service offers, all in an effort to keep its customers paying while also winning over new fans.

www.adweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#Streaming#Hbo Max Turns#Warnermedia#Custom Collections#Company#Consumer Signals#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

HBO Max to Launch Ad-Supported Tier in Early June for $9.99 a Month

HBO Max announced a major change to its pricing structure Wednesday afternoon — adding an ad-supported $9.99 per month price level, while at the same time, keeping its $14.99 ad-free experience for customers in place. Both HBO Max tiers offer access to an exciting lineup of new original programming, as...
TV & VideosApple Insider

HBO Max announces $9.99 ad-supported streaming

The current HBO Max streaming service will gain a lower-price edition that comes with adverts, for $9.99 per month. The $5 discount still prices it above most options from rival streaming companies, including Apple TV+. Following its previous announcement that a lower-cost version of streaming service HBO Max would be...
TV & Videosallears.net

NEWS: Soon There Will Be a Cheaper Way to Stream HBO Max!

Summer’s just around the corner, which means it’s a great time to get caught up on your favorite shows or start a new one!. And, there will soon be a newer and cheaper way to watch the latest hits at a fraction of the cost!. CNN reporter Frank Pallotta has...
TV & Videosknowtechie.com

HBO Max is introducing its cheaper ad-supported tier in June

HBO Max will soon be getting an ad-supported subscription plan that will bring the streaming service’s price down a good bit. The new subscription price will be $9.99 per month, which is $5 cheaper than the plan that that does not have ads. According to AdWeek, WarnerMedia, the company in...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

‘HBO Max Recommends’ skill on Alexa

HBO Max, the US streaming service, has announced the launch of the ‘HBO Max Recommends’ skill for Alexa, an interactive voice-first discovery service allowing users the opportunity to quickly browse and swipe yes or no on titles from across the HBO Max library. Available immediately on Alexa-enabled devices, ‘HBO Max...
TV & VideosUbergizmo

HBO Max With Ad Support Will Be Priced at $10 A Month

As some of you might have heard, HBO is gearing up to launch an ad supported version of its HBO Max streaming service. Last month, it was initially reported by CNBC that this ad supported version would be priced at $10 a month, making it cheaper by $5 compared to the regular HBO Max.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max With Ads Set For Early June

The advertising-supported tier of HBO Max will launch during the first week in June with a $9.99 per month price tag. Going by the basic name of ‘HBO Max With Ads’, the pricing details were announced as part of WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation to advertisers this week. The new lower-priced tier...
TV & Videosshepherdgazette.com

HBO Max guarantees that on its $10 tier, much less promoting is extra

HBO Max with Ads will lower the service’s price by $5 to $10 a month, while putting advertising into the mix. HBO Max gets that, for many HBO fans, the next-best-thing to zero ads is as few of them as possible. It’s why HBO Max with Ads — its cheaper, ad-supported tier of the streaming service that launches next week — is aiming to serve fewer of them anyone else: under four minutes per hour.
TV SeriesAFTVnews

HBO Max is launching a cheaper ad-supported plan and making its content available on TNT and TBS

HBO has announced that a less expensive ad-supported subscription option for HBO Max will be available starting the first week of June for $9.99 per month. That’s $5 less expensive than the $14.99 ad-free plan that is currently available. Notably, a subscription to HBO Max with ads will not include access to the day-and-date Warner Bros. movie premieres that were promised to be available on HBO Max throughout 2021. HBO says that the ad-supported plan will have the “lightest ad load in the industry” and that HBO original programming will not have any commercials, regardless of which plan you’re subscribed to.
TV SeriesPosted by
Digital Camera World

How to watch HBO Max: Catch up on your favorite HBO shows

If you're wondering how to watch HBO Max, no matter whether you're at home, or you've travelled outside of your country to a region that HBO Max doesn't serve, we've got you covered. While it was only launched in May 2020, HBO Max is still one of the best streaming services around, offering great original content such as The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves and Made for Love.
TV SeriesCNET

HBO Max promises that on its $10 tier, less advertising is more

HBO Max gets that, for many HBO fans, the next best thing to zero ads is as few of them as possible. That's why HBO Max With Ads -- the cheaper, ad-supported tier of the streaming service that launches next week -- is aiming to serve fewer of them than anyone else: less than four minutes of ads per hour.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

HBO/HBO Max Only Gained 11 Million Subscribers In The First Year Of The Streaming Platform

Believe it or not, today marks the one-year anniversary of WarnerMedia launching HBO Max. Boy, oh boy, what a year it’s been! We’ve seen the streaming platform launch with a fairly tepid response only to see the publicity explode when the studio announced that all of WB’s 2021 films would be debuting on the streaming service the same day as theatrical, making HBO Max one of the must-buy streaming services for blockbuster films. So, to celebrate its first year in existence, HBO/HBO Max has released definitive subscriber numbers to show just how much the streaming platform has helped the premium network grow. And, uh, the numbers are, well…underwhelming.
TV & VideosComicBook

HBO Max Experiencing Streaming Outages

For many streamers across the country, HBO Max is down. Tuesday afternoon, the WarnerMedia-owned platform began to experience widespread outages, affecting most people who try to log in. A spokesman from the company has confirmed the outage, and HBO Max's customer service team informed its followers on Twitter that they're working on getting everything back up and running as soon as possible.
TV & VideosPhone Arena

HBO Max is officially fighting Netflix and Disney+ with... ads

With Netflix unlikely to be challenged at the top of the global video streaming subscriber chart anytime soon and Disney+ still growing at a very impressive pace roughly 18 months after its commercial debut, it's safe to say that the industry's smaller and especially newer players need to come up with innovative ways to compete.
Behind Viral VideosDecider

HBO Max Not Playing Videos? Users Report HBO Max is Down

HBO Max faced a handful of technical issues today, with users reporting a variety of issues regarding the platform’s video streaming capabilities. According to DownDetector, issues with the streamer began to spike today at 4:45 p.m. ET, with issues arising in New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. The error...
TV & VideosIGN

One Year In, HBO Max's Future is Even More Uncertain

No entrant in the so-called streaming wars has navigated a more chaotic first year than HBO Max. WarnerMedia’s prized new streaming service launched one year ago today. Since then, it has become the center for fights over Hollywood’s future, the cornerstone for a massive media merger, and a key component in the debate over whether new streaming services can compete against Netflix. That’s a lot of pressure for a new product, especially one that came out during the pandemic at a time when nothing in the world made sense.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

After a Year of Upheaval, HBO Max Has Carved Out Its Place

Today is supposed to be a victory lap for HBO Max. To mark the official one-year anniversary of its 2020 launch, the service has unveiled its ultimate flex: the reunion of the cast of Friends, the 10-season sitcom that originally aired on NBC but, under the intricate TV ownership structure laid bare by the streaming era, was produced by Warner Bros. Television and lent out to Netflix before being repatriated to the WarnerMedia empire on a new platform named after a premium cable channel. IP rights are complicated; nostalgia and star power are simple. Just look at that fountain!
TV & VideosVulture

Lessons From HBO Max’s First Year

It’s been a year for HBO Max, both literally and figuratively: The platform turns one year old today, and the last 12 months have been, well … eventful. Debuting amid a global pandemic was never going to be easy, but Max lived up to its moniker by producing the maximum amount of drama. There was that early and very confusing nonsense over the naming of various HBO products; an uninspired launch marketing campaign; COVID-related delays of tentpole shows such as The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl; and the nasty battle with Roku and Amazon that kept the app unavailable to millions of potential subscribers for months. As if all that weren’t enough, the behind-the-scenes C-suite drama was like a scene out of Succession, culminating a few weeks ago with AT&T deciding to basically sell Max parent company WarnerMedia to Discovery Networks and exit the streaming business altogether.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max is doing pretty damn well on its 1st anniversary, despite experiencing so much drama

"I don’t even think it’s a stretch to call it a significant success on multiple fronts," says Josef Adalian of the WarnerMedia streaming service that launched on May 27, 2020. "It’s been a year for HBO Max, both literally and figuratively: The platform turns one year old (Thursday), and the last 12 months have been, well … eventful," he says. "Debuting amid a global pandemic was never going to be easy, but Max lived up to its moniker by producing the maximum amount of drama. There was that early and very confusing nonsense over the naming of various HBO products; an uninspired launch marketing campaign; COVID-related delays of tentpole shows such as The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl; and the nasty battle with Roku and Amazon that kept the app unavailable to millions of potential subscribers for months. As if all that weren’t enough, the behind-the-scenes C-suite drama was like a scene out of Succession, culminating a few weeks ago with AT&T deciding to basically sell Max parent company WarnerMedia to Discovery Networks and exit the streaming business altogether." Adalian adds that HBO Max has shown impressive growth. Not Disney+ impressive! But pretty impressive for a streaming service that charges $15 a month. There's also the sterling content. "While WarnerMedia has allowed HBO and HBO Max to maintain separate development teams, both are overseen by HBO vet Casey Bloys and, more importantly, audiences don’t care what label is attached to a program (see also: FX on Hulu)," says Adalian. "So when assessing the strength of HBO Max, it makes no sense to distinguish between the two brands. By that standard, HBO Max’s slate, while not as bountiful as Netflix’s, has more than made up for it in terms of quality, attracting strong buzz and frequent critical acclaim for a long line of programs launched over past year: The Flight Attendant, Lovecraft Country, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, It’s a Sin, I May Destroy You, Perry Mason, Tina, and, yes, The Undoing. Plus, as the post-pandemic production pipeline heats up, Max’s roster will grow stronger still, benefiting from the return of some HBO tentpoles such as Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Insecure, Westworld, and Euphoria. And next year, Max gets what could be its biggest weapon yet in the fight for subscribers: the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon." ALSO: HBO Max's path to its launch was a mess, yet it miraculously isn't a mess.