Kenston School News

Fifth grade students at Larry Miller Intermediate School recently participated in Careers on the Walk. The activity allowed them to express their career interests in chalk on the sidewalk outside of the school. Representatives from the Career Development Department at Mid-East Career and Technology Centers coordinate career-related activities with students at East Muskingum throughout the school year as part of an elementary career development program. The activities were made possible through coordination with Larry Miller Intermediate teacher/Mid-East Liaison Janelle Phipps and Career Exploration Specialist Robin McQuaid. Mid-East students Luke DiVincenzo, Mason Snider, and Mateya Townsend were also on hand to assist with the activity.