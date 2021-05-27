Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

If You Live Here, Prepare to See More Wasps This Summer, Experts Warn

By Allie Hogan
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While bees, wasps, and hornets of all kinds tend to make an appearance each summer, you may see even more this year. With the Brood X cicadas emerging in 15 states for the first time in 17 years, a host of unwelcome critters are making appearances to gobble on the crunchy bugs. The trillions of cicadas are expected to draw out more wasps referred to as "cicada killers" as they feast on their food source of choice.

bestlifeonline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Maryland, NY
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasps#Real Damage#Massive Damage#Brood X#Accurat Pest Solutions#Delaware#Pennsylvania#Bees#Unwelcome Critters#Cicada Killer#Male Cicada Killers#Female Cicada Killers#Periodical Cicadas#Fall#Messy Burrows#Entomologist Ryan Smith#Females#Murder Hornets#Time#Appearances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Cicadas Or No Cicadas, You Need To Prepare Your Garden For Summer

Cincinnati Edition's monthly gardening show is back on Wednesday, live at noon. Our experts will be with us for the full hour taking your phone calls at 513-419-7100 or emails at talk@wvxu.org. The cicadas have begun their emergence after 17 years of slumber, and people all over town are sharing...
Animalskagstv.com

You Can Grow It: Controlling wasps, hornets and honeybees

BOISE, Idaho — Spring means that gardens are growing and flowers are blooming, but it also means that insects are buzzing around. And while we count on many of them, especially honeybees, to pollinate our gardens, we don’t want to put up with pesky stinging insects like wasps and hornets.
California StatePosted by
Times of San Diego

California at ‘High Risk’ for Blackouts During Summer Heat, Experts Warn

Extreme heat this summer could create energy shortfalls in California, Texas and New, the organization responsible for North American electric reliability warned on Wednesday. California is most at risk of power shortages this summer as the state increasingly relies on intermittent energy sources like wind and solar, and as climate change causes more extreme heat events, drought and wildfires across the U.S. West.
Tennessee Statewymt.com

East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might spot a different kind of insect when you’re out cicada spotting this summer. East Tennessee is likely to see the “killer cicada” wasp this summer along with the massive influx of cicadas themselves. The wasp gets its name because it consumes cicadas. The female...
LifestyleOccupational Health Safety

Preparing for Summer Work in the Heat in More Ways than One

Numerous factors and types of workers should go into consideration for heat prevention. As we approach summer, there are positive signs for workers: the economy is steadily recovering as people get vaccinated and return to normal life, and legislation is before congress to update our country’s infrastructure. Plenty of opportunities are on the horizon, especially for construction workers.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Clean Your Kitchen Counters With This, Experts Warn

Whether you're cooking, eating, or serving, a lot of mess can go down in the kitchen. And when it's time to sweep away crumbs or wipe up spills on your counter, you probably grab whatever is closest to clean up the mess without thinking twice. Unfortunately, that could be causing serious problems. In fact, experts say that there's one common item you should never clean your kitchen counters with, as it may spread dangerous bacteria around the room. Read on to find out how you could be doing more harm than good when cleaning up your kitchen.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These States Are Ending COVID Unemployment Benefits Early

Throughout much of the COVID pandemic, unemployed people have been receiving additional financial aid on top of standard unemployment checks. But if you're one of the millions of unemployed people living in the U.S., you might have to prepare to lose the extra $300 checks in the next few weeks. Nearly half of U.S. states have announced that they will be ending these COVID unemployment benefits early.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

If You See This at the Beach, Don't Go in the Water, Experts Warn

Nothing defines summer quite like a trip to the beach. And while it's not summer yet, rising temperatures across the U.S. have many people already heading to sandy shores. But if you're planning a beach outing in the near future, there are some major safety precautions you need to know about beyond just packing sunscreen: Even the strongest swimmers should heed warnings about the dangers lurking in the ocean. In fact, experts say that if you see signs of one particular hazard in the water, you should hold off on going in—and no, we're not talking about shark fins.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 39, eaten alive by bear in Colorado is identified as partner pays tribute

The heartbroken partner of a woman killed by a bear has paid tribute to his “lifelong adventurer” partner following her remains being discovered last week. She was identified by her boyfriend after her remains were found on Friday night 350 miles southwest of Denver in the town of Durango. The autopsy revealed she died of “penetrating injuries to the neck” including multiple bite wounds, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith reported.Her boyfriend described her as “my northern star and the love of my life.”He continued, “Laney spent her life in the outdoors and was an experienced and knowledgeable operator...
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Animal in the U.S., According to Data

While some of the deadliest animals on the planet can exclusively be found in parts of the world far from the United States, the country still has more than its fair share of dangerous creatures, critters, and stingers. But the animal responsible for the most annual deaths in the U.S. might not fit the picture you have in your mind of some scary looking beast with huge jaws filled with razor-sharp teeth. At least, that's what data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gathered and organized by gaming site lcb.org, indicates. Sure, you'll find sharks and alligators on this list, but neither of them are in the top spot. Want to know what is? Read on to discover the deadliest animal in the U.S. based on average annual deaths.
AgriculturePosted by
Best Life

These 8 Meat Products Should Be Thrown Away Immediately, USDA Says

The perpetual question of what's for dinner just got a bit more challenging to answer, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a massive meat recall. Eight different types of meat totaling more than 20,000 pounds are subject to the new recall, and the USDA says that no one should consume any of them right now. Read on to discover if a product in your kitchen could be putting you in harm's way.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Will Jayden Epps visit North Carolina?

Will top-100 combo guard Jayden Epps visit the UNC basketball program?. Although Hubert Davis and the North Carolina basketball program have yet to extend a scholarship offer to 4-star combo guard Jayden Epps, he’s definitely on their radar. A 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect in the class of 2022, Epps recently named...
Maine StatePosted by
Best Life

If You're Using One of These Popular Fertilizers, Stop Now, New Study Says

With the weather getting warmer, it's time to start tending to that summer garden. And to level up your yard, you likely use fertilizer. While some fertilizers are all-natural and good for the ground, a recent study found concerning levels of harmful chemicals in a handful of popular fertilizers. The chemicals not only last in the environment for decades, but they can also affect your health, according to the new study from the Sierra Club and Ecology Center of Michigan.
Environmentmyspectatoronline.com

Are You Prepared?

There is no doubt, sometime in the future, South Florida will be visited by another hurricane. Count on it. As Hurricane Season began on June 1 and ends November 30, now is the time to get ready. Before you panic at impending event, make plans now, and start procuring supplies. Thankfully, TP is back in stock! Nothing eases stress during an emergency like having many of the details and decisions resolved in advance. Here are some tips for getting prepared from the Florida Department of Health:
Healthwoay.com

Governor Justice Announces New Vaccine Incentives

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia surpassed a major mile stone when it comes to vaccines. The Governor announced Tuesday that the state has surpassed its goal of getting at least seventy-five percent of those fifty years and older vaccinated by June 20th. To keep those vaccination numbers climbing, Governor Justice offered some pretty nice incentives. To qualify you have to have gotten one dose of a vaccination.