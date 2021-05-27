If You Live Here, Prepare to See More Wasps This Summer, Experts Warn

While some of the deadliest animals on the planet can exclusively be found in parts of the world far from the United States, the country still has more than its fair share of dangerous creatures, critters, and stingers. But the animal responsible for the most annual deaths in the U.S. might not fit the picture you have in your mind of some scary looking beast with huge jaws filled with razor-sharp teeth. At least, that's what data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gathered and organized by gaming site lcb.org, indicates. Sure, you'll find sharks and alligators on this list, but neither of them are in the top spot. Want to know what is? Read on to discover the deadliest animal in the U.S. based on average annual deaths.