Geauga County, OH

West Geauga School News

By Staff Report
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebby Kocsis, the registrar of the New Connecticut Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, visited West Geauga High School to award senior Jocelyn Moores with a $500 scholarship to be used for expenses other than tuition as she continues her education... D.A.R. Awards West G Senior. Debby Kocsis,...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com
