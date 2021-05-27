Our May 27 front page

May is the month of Memorial Day. It’s also the unofficial start of summer. And while we are all out and about enjoying the beginning of this new season, maybe we should take a moment to recognize some local folks in our community who actually got us here – our local healthcare heroes. I asked people to submit the names and faces of their favorite healthcare workers and to give them a shout out. Obviously, our area has more healthcare heroes than recognized here and while the people featured here and the names included are those who responded to my column this month, we should take some time out this month to say thank you to the countless healthcare heroes who continue to make our community just a little more safe and healthy for all of us!