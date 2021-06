Viking basketball started the season off strong in their first week of play. With a shortened season, Orcas is working to get in as many games as possible. On May 15, the Vikings traveled to Concrete to compete in their first match since February of 2020. The girls played first, on the road and started off slow, but began to pick up speed by the end of the 1st quarter. Concrete brought their aggressive defense, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Vikings from taking the 61-28 victory.