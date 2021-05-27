Cancel
GM and Lockheed Martin are building a new Lunar Rover

By Tom Harrison
topgear.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors and Lockheed Martin are getting together to build a new lunar rover for NASA’s ‘Artemis’ program. The first crewed mission to the Moon is set for 2024 and by the end of this decade the program ought to have established a “sustainable presence” on the Moon to, among other things, help prepare for future missions to Mars.

www.topgear.com
