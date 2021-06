The Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved another modification review for the Mansion House to repurpose two lots on Cromwell Lane in Vineyard Haven for parking. The project will use 10 and 12 Cromwell Lane, as well as 9 and 25 Main St., as Mansion House parking. The Cromwell Lane properties were formerly a mixed-use retail building and a single-family home that were recently demolished and used as a leaching field for the hotel. The leaching field was made necessary after the Town of Tisbury discovered the hotel had been illegally pumping as much as 25,000 gallons of groundwater per day into the wastewater treatment plant.