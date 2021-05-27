Cancel
Technology

Cardinal School News

By Staff Report
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth-grade students are learning about simple machines in science class and recently put some of their knowledge to use in an experiment with the help of district science consultant Claire Zurbuch. Using a lever, wedge and weight, students were able to find an object’s mechanical advantage. To do so, they...

Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

Schools: New Start Times Might Come in Fall and Other News

It was another packed agenda for Vashon’s School Board at a meeting on May 13. Board members voted to end a decades-long partnership with the Highline School District and Camp Waskowitz; a new outdoor learning program for fifth-graders will be held on-island, at Camp Sealth. The decision came in response...
Jacks Creek, TNChester County Independent

News from Jacks Creek Elementary School

Jacks Creek Elementary School had a great week as we are winding down the school year!. Kindergarten had a fantastic week! Students practiced and prepared for our Award’s Day program on May 24. A few skills we worked on this week included sentence writing and reading, sight words, counting to 100 and subtracting fluently. Students enjoyed seeing the seniors during the senior walk through. It is hard to believe that this is our last full week of school. Students last day is Wednesday, May 26, and report card pick up is from 10-10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28.
EducationGeauga County Maple Leaf

Notre Dame Cathedral Latin School News

In a series of fun activities during their last week as NDCL students, the class of 2021 made sure that the words of their alma mater will ring true as they made memories sure to bring joy for years to come. Seniors organized a series of creative dress down days,...
Educationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dutch secondary schools resume classroom instruction despite concerns

Daily in-person teaching at secondary schools in the Netherlands was allowed to restart again on Monday, despite the lingering concerns some teachers have about bringing students back to the classroom. Teachers' associations had argued that regular school classes should not be resumed until after the summer holidays in view of...
North Branch, MNisanti-chisagocountystar.com

North Branch School News: The little things

In a year like no other in our lifetimes, it can be difficult not to see the world through a very fixed lens. Words that have become the norm- pandemic, close contact, and social distancing can wear us down. One of the great things about working in education, and being able to see students of all ages on a daily basis, is being present in the moment to experience the “little things” that bring so much joy.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Hershey Montessori School News

Hershey’s food systems project collaborated in an integrated project through humanities, integrated science and business classes. Hershey 10th- and 11th-year students chose a food item to research, design/produce and sell at local markets. To support quality production, students have learned foundational food chemistry and applied the scientific method to improve...
North Branch, MNisanti-chisagocountystar.com

North Branch School News: The Superpowers of a Multipotentialite

There are times in my life when I have been so in awe of another person’s gifts and talents, that I simply have to stop and take a moment to take in their greatness!. Multipotentiality refers to the abilities of a person to excel in two or more different areas. Dr. Lori Zimmerman, current elementary principal, has exemplified superpowers of a multipotentialite over her 30-plus year career at NBAPS. Zimmerman has been a teacher, Area Learning Center (ALC) Director, ALC Principal, the Director of Transition Program and Northgate, and most recently, our elementary principal. Through the years, Dr. Zimmerman was called to new opportunities in order to enhance the work of our district. Her willingness to serve our communities in whatever capacity needed is a hallmark of her dedication.
Cambridge, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Local News Briefs: Creating careers with chalk at school

Fifth grade students at Larry Miller Intermediate School recently participated in Careers on the Walk. The activity allowed them to express their career interests in chalk on the sidewalk outside of the school. Representatives from the Career Development Department at Mid-East Career and Technology Centers coordinate career-related activities with students at East Muskingum throughout the school year as part of an elementary career development program. The activities were made possible through coordination with Larry Miller Intermediate teacher/Mid-East Liaison Janelle Phipps and Career Exploration Specialist Robin McQuaid. Mid-East students Luke DiVincenzo, Mason Snider, and Mateya Townsend were also on hand to assist with the activity.
Middlefield, OHgeauganews.com

CARDINAL HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR TO EARN HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA AND ASSOCIATE DEGREE

John Hollar is the Fifth Cardinal Student to earn Diploma and Associate Degree Under the College Credit Plus Program. Middlefield, OH – For the third consecutive year, Cardinal High School will have a senior graduate with not one but two diplomas. For John Hollar, the first came on Saturday, May 15 when he officially graduated from Cardinal High School. The second will come this summer when he receives his Associate Degree from Kent State University. Hollar will be the fifth Cardinal High School senior to earn dual degrees. “Graduating with both a high school diploma and a college degree feels well earned,” Hollar says. “I always knew I had the ability to graduate with a college degree.”
CollegesArkansas Online

School news: Students graduate, earn honors

Nazareth College announces that Chiara Osborne of Springdale has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Osborne is studying dance and public history. A student's grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the Dean's List.
Liberty Center, OHCrescent-News

Liberty Center school board gets good news on fiscal front

LIBERTY CENTER — Good news was shared with the Liberty Center Local Board of Education received during the presentation of the five-year fiscal forecast Monday evening. The board also witnessed CFO/treasurer Jenell Buenger and her staff receiving an award, and heard from superintendent Richie Peters about the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Matamoras, OHMarietta Times

Thanks to Frontier High School students and teachers for some good news

I am a graduate of Stover High School, New Matamoras, Class of 1939. I am 99 years old and I continue to be interested in any news from my old hometown, good or bad. Sometimes I feel that the bad news outweighs the good, but the Saturday edition contained such wonderful news that I wish to acknowledge the accomplishments of the students at Frontier High School and their teachers. The headlines of the article was “MATAMORAS MILLION.”
CollegesHerald-Dispatch

Editorial: Progress on new business school building is good news for Marshall

The new building to house Marshall University’s business school should be ready for students in two and a half years. Last week, it got a little better. Encova Insurance announced Friday it is donating $1.8 million for an atrium and auditorium for the new building on 4th Avenue where the Flats on 4th apartments, formerly the UpTowner Inn, stood.
Educationtheadvancenews.com

The News Is Good, Financially Speaking, From Wheeler Schools

Wheeler County Schools Superintendent Suzanne Couey reported that the school system’s current funds from property taxes, SPLOST funds (special-purpose local-option sales tax), and TAVT funds (title ad valorem tax) are higher than they were projected to be. Financially, this is true for Wheeler County School System’s funds as a whole. Between wise money management prior to and since the federally granted money through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security), the school system is in good shape to pay off the debt that will be acquired with the construction of the new school.
Chardon, OHgeauganews.com

Chardon Schools News

Together with their respective Auburn Career Center teams, Chardon High School juniors Charlotte Kurtz and Savannah Bryant are advancing to national contests in June after earning first-place standings with their ACC teams in the Ohio Family, Career and Community Leaders of America state competitions held in March. Ohio FCCLA state winners were announced via Zoom on April 20.
Deerfield, WIhngnews.com

May 20 School News

The Jefferson County Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 12 to 15 on Thursday, May 20 from 4:30-6:45 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall, 575 W. Linmar Lane #A40 in Johnson Creek. There is no appointment, insurance or ID required, and vaccines are free. Parental consent is required, either verbal or written. More information: vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Educationgeauganews.com

Notre Dame Elementary School News

Our school family celebrated our beloved NDES teachers all week for their commitment and dedication to providing our students with a strong Catholic education. In a demonstration of unity and school pride, our teachers dressed as a team every day this week, adding to the special emotion within the building all five days.