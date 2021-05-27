Cardinal School News

There are times in my life when I have been so in awe of another person’s gifts and talents, that I simply have to stop and take a moment to take in their greatness!. Multipotentiality refers to the abilities of a person to excel in two or more different areas. Dr. Lori Zimmerman, current elementary principal, has exemplified superpowers of a multipotentialite over her 30-plus year career at NBAPS. Zimmerman has been a teacher, Area Learning Center (ALC) Director, ALC Principal, the Director of Transition Program and Northgate, and most recently, our elementary principal. Through the years, Dr. Zimmerman was called to new opportunities in order to enhance the work of our district. Her willingness to serve our communities in whatever capacity needed is a hallmark of her dedication.