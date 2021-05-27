Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Funeral care employee arrested for stealing deceased veteran’s computer

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUpY4_0aDC4cIB00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. [WFLA] – When a Donna Besch learned her brother had passed away, she headed south from Pennsylvania to the St. Petersburg assisted living facility where he died.

David Zug, who served more than 20 years in the Navy died at the age of 77. When Besch arrived at his facility, she noticed some things were missing from his room.

“When I got down to Florida and got into his room, I noticed there were some things that should have been there that were missing,” Besch said. “One of them being his computer.” Besch noticed the computer wasn’t there, because her brother had just purchased it.

The facility wouldn’t let Besch access the surveillance video, so she filed a report with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested 51-year-old Dennis Pittard, who is an employee of Veteran’s Funeral Care.

Investigators said Pittard stole Zug’s brand new laptop when he went to retrieve Zug’s body on the day of his death. Detectives believe he pawned the computer in Tampa.

Pittard is now facing a grand theft charge in Pinellas County and charges for dealing in stolen property and false information to a pawnbroker in Hillsborough County.

Besch said she is disgusted with his behavior.

“It’s devastatingly hurtful,” said Besch. “I feel like he just violated my brother while my brother was gone.”

President of Veteran’s Funeral Care Jim Rudolph said Pittard worked for the business for six or seven years without any issues. Rudolph fired Pittard after the allegations surfaced.

“My word for it is pitiful,” Rudolph said. “You’ve got a guy that came from a military family, father, brother. He had a background working at a funeral home in Washington D.C. before he came down here.”

Besch said she wishes she had installed a surveillance camera in her brother’s apartment, noting that she thinks it could have been a deterrent.

“I just found it so disrespectful,” said Besch. “How many other people has this happened to? You know? How many other times has this man done this? “

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer#Assisted Living Facility#Sheriff S Office#County Sheriff#Military Investigators#Home Office#Wfla#Navy#Veteran S Funeral Care#Stolen Property#Detectives#Father#Fla#Brother#Surveillance Video#Hillsborough County#Washington D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Police search for pickup truck involved in deadly SR 82 crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Police are searching for a pickup truck they say was involved in a deadly crash on SR-82 near Gateway Boulevard in Fort Myers Tuesday afternoon. Investigators describe the vehicle as a single-cab white F-150 work truck with green lettering and possible damage on the driver’s side, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man finds bullet hole in truck

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral man said it wasn’t until a friend pointed out a bullet hole in his truck that he called the police. Jason Lambert of Cape Coral still remembers the drive to baseball practice last Wednesday on Veterans Parkway that he said was rudely interrupted by a loud noise.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

One injured in Cape Coral shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting over the weekend, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Santa Barbra Centre on Hancock Bridge Parkway sometime between late Friday and early Saturday, investigators said. Officials have not yet...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

2 dead, 22 injured in shooting at Florida club

(CNN) — Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire at a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said. A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to a billiards club in Hialeah between 12 a.m. and 1...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida woman donates kidney to new husband’s ex-wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has gained national attention after she donated a kidney to her husband’s ex-wife just two days after she married the man. Ten years after their first date, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a cream-colored lace gown and married her longtime sweetheart at their Florida church. Two days later, she put on a hospital gown and donated a kidney to Mylaen Merthe — her new husband’s ex-wife.