NLC is coming to Hinton!

By Admin2015
southpeacenews.com
 9 days ago

Northern Lakes College continues to expand its programs. NLC and the Town of Hinton announced May 19 a new education partnership. Starting in September 2021, NLC will be offering services to residents of the community. “Northern Lakes College is excited about the partnership with the Town of Hinton, and welcomes...

