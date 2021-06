Let’s talk about madras, the plaid cloth long favored by preps. The history of madras does not begin on the clipped green lawns of the Ivy Leagues but rather in Madras, India, some time around the early 1600s. It was largely relegated to the peasant class, at least until the English East India Company and colonialism arrived and colonialism. Naturally, the weavers were exploited for their labor and talents, and it wasn’t long before the fabric made its way to the States, where it accrued a certain social capital. This isn’t to say that you should refrain from wearing madras, but you should certainly take a moment to acknowledge that this quintessentially American fabric is … not exactly that.