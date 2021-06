The Cougars are starting to find that when they bring the defensive intensity, good things happen on offenseCountry Christian's boys basketball team delivered a Memorial Day memory May 31, defeating North Clackamas Christian 55-51. "We came out strong early against North Clackamas Christian, which was a great thing to see coming off a holiday weekend and the end of the school year," coach Dawson Nofziger said. "Our defense set the tone early for us and helped to get our transition game going, leading to easy looks that were going in the hoop." The Cougars (2-2 in league, 2-4 overall)...