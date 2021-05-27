Fremont City Council approves mayoral appointment of Laura England-Biggs as new library director
The Fremont City Council unanimously approved the mayoral appointment of Laura England-Biggs as Keene Memorial Library’s new library director during its Tuesday meeting. The Keene Memorial Library advisory board unanimously voted to recommend her appointment during its Monday, May 18, meeting. Her recommendation then went to Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who presented the recommendation during Tuesday’s council meeting.fremonttribune.com