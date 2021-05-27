Memorial Day: Spec. 4 Ricky Carl Myers remembered

Memorial Day, the day we remember the brave men and women who gave their lives to defend this country, is this coming Monday. The Clermont Historical Society invites you to come to the Historic Village this weekend and tour the World War II Quonset hut located on the property. Built on its current location in 1943 by the US Army, the Quonset serves as a museum honoring World War II. All the items currently on display were donated and are authentic WWII memorabilia. The Wall of Honor show above is dedicated to veterans who lived in Lake County and served in the war. Do you have someone in your family whose name could be up there? Contact the Village Manager, Roxanne Brown at 352-242-7734 for more information.