Memorial Day: Spec. 4 Ricky Carl Myers remembered
“For the Fallen,” a poem written by Laurence Binyon (1914), reminds us that “There is music in the midst of desolation…And a glory that shines upon our tears. And so, it is, as we again celebrate Memorial Day, the Federal holiday set aside to respectively honor and commemorate the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifices in any of the American wars. This holiday has evolved through numerous changes and is now stationary and is celebrated on the last Monday in May.themississippilink.com